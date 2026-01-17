Mercury goes up slightly in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana have gone up slightly in the past two days, even though the mercury stayed below normal level at many places.

Intense cold has persisted in both the states, with fog reducing visibility during morning hours.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place as it shivered at 3 degrees Celsius, a Met department report said. The city recorded 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Ambala experienced a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while Hisar's was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius, up to one degree below normal. Hisar saw a low of 0.2 degree on Thursday and 2.2 degrees on Friday.

Karnal recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal while Rohtak's minimum temperature was 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest place with a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's minimum was 5.8 degrees Celsius while Patiala's lowest temperature recorded in the day was 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums of 5, 5.5 and 5 degrees Celsius. Bathinda's minimum temperature was under 3 degrees on Thursday and Friday. PTI CHS SKY SKY