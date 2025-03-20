Mercury on the rise: 86 birds, animals rescued in and around Mumbai in two weeks

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Amid the rising heat, 86 birds and wild animals were rescued by an NGO in and around Mumbai over two weeks, said an official of the non-profit on Thursday.

Among the rescued species were flamingos, egrets, parakeets, owls, squirrels, monkeys and snakes, he said.

“Between March 1 and March 15, we rescued 86 birds and animals. Our teams treated and rehabilitated them. Most of these animals and birds collapsed due to heat stroke and ended up with injuries,” said Pawan Sharma of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

The summer months of April and May might also see a rise in such cases. Citizens can call the Forest Department’s helpline 1926 if they come across any bird or animal in distress, he added. PTI ZA NR