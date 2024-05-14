Mercury reaches 40.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city noted a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 24 per cent and 55 per cent. The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 42 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM RPA