Mercury reaches 41.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi, May 15(PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, over a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city noted a minimum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius, over two notches below the normal, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 28 per cent and 49 per cent.

For Thursday, the weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds at a speed of 20 to 30 kmph during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM RPA