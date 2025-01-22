Mercury rises by few notches in Himachal; Una hottest at 25.6 deg C

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Minimum and maximum temperatures rose by few notches across Himachal Pradesh as weather remained dry, and Una was hottest in the state at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at few places on Thursday and dry weather in the state for next five days till January 28.

It also issued yellow warning of dense fog and cold wave at isolated places in lower hills of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Mandi on January 23 and 24 and occurrence of dense fog at few places on January 25.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees over next one to two days while minimum temperatures would also fall gradually by two to three degrees over next three to four days.

The minimum temperatures fluctuated marginally and Kusumseri was coldest in the state with a low of minus 8.6 degrees, followed by Tabo minus7.4 degree, Keylong minus 6.5 degree and Kalpa minus 0.8 degrees.

The maximum temperatures breached the 20 degree mark at many places and Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Bhuntar recorded a high of 25.0 degree, 24.3 degree, 23.9 degree and 23.7 degree respectively. PTI BPL HIG HIG