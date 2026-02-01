Mercury rises in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in most places in Haryana and Punjab went up on Sunday and hovered above normal levels.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees, while Hisar registered a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, in Bhiwani and Narnaul, temperatures dropped to 6 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnal logged at a low of 9.9 degrees, Rohtak 11.8 degrees, Sirsa 9.6 degrees, Faridabad 11.6 degrees, Gurugram 11.2 degrees and Nuh registered a low of 12.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night, with temperatures dipping to 5.9 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius,respectively.

Patiala recorded a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 7.6 degrees, Bathinda 8.2 degrees, and Faridkot 7.4 degrees, while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SMV SMV SKY SKY