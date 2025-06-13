Mercury rising in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar at 49.4 deg C, pre-monsoon activity could bring relief

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) The scorching heat in Rajasthan is still intensifying, with Sriganganagar recording 49.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. The weather office, however, said relief could be near with pre-monsoon storms and rain beginning Saturday.

Sriganganagar's temperature on Friday was the highest June temperature since June 14, 1934 when the city recorded 50 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological centre in Jaipur.

The city's maximum temperature was 7.9 noteches above normal.

Churu recorded 47.6 degrees, Jaisalmer 46.9 degrees, Bikaner 46.4 degrees, Jodhpur 46.3 degrees, Phalodi and Barmer 46.2 degrees, Pilani 45.4 degrees, Lunkaransar 45.2 degrees, Pali and Fatehpur recorded 45.0 degrees, Chittorgarh 44.9 degrees, Sangaria 44.6 degrees, Jhunjhunu 44.5 degrees, Nagaur 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur on Friday was 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said pre-monsoon activities may start in many areas of Rajasthan from Saturday.

On Saturday, pre-monsoon activities are expected to increase in some parts of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and the temperature is expected to fall by 2-3 degrees.

The heatwave is expected to continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in some places after noon.

People will get relief from the heat due to further increase in pre-monsoon storm and rain activities from June 15 and further fall in temperature by 2-4 degrees.