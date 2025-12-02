Mercury settles below freezing point in parts of Kashmir, snowfall likely in higher reaches

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir dropped and settled below the freezing point, while the meteorological department has forecast a spell of light snowfall in the higher reaches later this week, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius, they added.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded zero degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said the weather is likely to remain dry till Wednesday, but there is a possibility of a brief spell of light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches towards late night of Thursday and early morning of Friday.

A light spell of fresh snowfall was recorded near Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Kargil road on Sunday night.

The MeT Office said while the weather would remain generally dry on December 6-7, another brief spell of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches is likely on December 8.