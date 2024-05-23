Mercury soars to 48.8 deg C in Rajasthan, five die of suspected heat stroke

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) As Rajasthan continues to battle rising temperatures, five deaths due to suspected heat stroke were reported in the state on Thursday.

The mercury soared to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the highest temperature recorded this summer season, according to Met Centre Jaipur.

Five peacocks were also found dead in Khairthal district, officials said.

Barmer was followed by Phalodi with maximum temperature at 48.6 degrees degrees, Fatehpur at 47.6 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 47.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Jalore at 47.3 degrees Celsius, Kota at 47.2 degrees Celsius and Churu at 47 degrees Celsius, the Met Centre said.

In Dungarpur, the day temperature reached 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.1 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 46 degrees Celsius and Chittorgarh 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Last night, the temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 28 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

Chief Medical and Health officer of Jalore district Dr Rama Shankar Bharti said four persons, including a woman, were brought to the Jalore district hospital from different places on Thursday but all were dead.

"Heat stroke is the suspected cause of the death. Exact cause will be clear in the postmortem report," he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Kamla Devi (40), Chuna Ram (60) and Popat (30) while the fourth person remains unidentified.

In Pachpadra, two men working at Barmer refinery -- Sahinder Singh (41) and Suresh Yadav -- were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after they fainted while working.

Singh died while Yadav is undergoing treatment, police said.

In Khairthal district's Ismailpur village, five peacocks were found dead, the officials said, adding that intense heat in the area is suspected to be the cause.

The Met department predicts no respite from the scorching heat over the next few days. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ