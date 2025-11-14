Mercury to remain below normal by 2-3 notches across Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in most districts of West Bengal are likely to remain below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next two days and rise thereafter, the IMD said.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail at a few places from Sunday to Wednesday in the morning hours, it said in a bulletin.

The minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius at a few places across West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

It said mainly dry weather will prevail in all the districts of the state.

The hill tourist town of Darjeeling in north Bengal recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Friday at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the state's lowest temperature in the plains at 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Purulia recorded a slightly higher temperature at 13.4 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it added. PTI AMR RBT