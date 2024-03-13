Mercury touches 39 degC in Odisha, highest in March

Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) The mercury on Wednesday touched the 39 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Odisha, recording the highest temperature so far this month, weather officials said.

Advertisment

According to the Bhubaneswar Metrological Centre, Boudh was the hottest place in the state at 39.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bhawanipatna at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bolangir was 38.9 degrees Celsius, while Sonepur recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh (38.5 degrees Celsius) and 38 degrees Celsius in both Talcher and Nayagarh.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees with the humidity levels at 86 per cent.

However, light rainfall also occurred in a few places in Bhadrak, while dry weather prevailed in other parts of the state.

The Met Centre said that the maximum temperature would further rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours and thereafter fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in many places across the state, but there will be no large change in night temperatures. PTI BBM AAM AAM ACD