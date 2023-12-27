Mere sloganeering will not fool people, Modi ensured 'nyay': BJP on Cong's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday made light of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' announced by the Congress as "mere sloganeering" and said it will not "fool" people.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asserted that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has provided justice to everyone by ensuring that development reaches all.

Claiming that all kinds of injustice were inflicted on people, including social injustice, she alleged that the Congress ran an unjust system during its many decades in power.

The banking system was a big example of this injustice as bank loans were given due to personal connections to those responsible for NPA (non-performing assets) while Modi has laid the foundation for social justice by including crores of people in the financial system by opening their bank accounts, she said.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also hit out at the Congress and said the opposition party cannot fool Indians by coining some slogans. Its leader Rahul Gandhi has been seen in the company of people who advocate "tukde-tukde" (division) of India.

The Congress leader goes abroad seeking foreign interference in the country's democracy, Kohli alleged.

"Real nyay" is what Modi has been doing since 2014 by ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country and everyone, he said and cited measures for electrification of every village, free ration for the poor, building of subsidised homes and provision of Mudra loans to make his point.

"All this is happening because PM Modi cares for people. Mere sloganeering does not change anything. What changes is your intent and commitment to implement good policies which Modi is doing," he said.

The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, covering 14 states and 85 districts, beginning January 14.

The yatra will conclude on March 20, just around the time when the schedule for the next Lok Sabha polls is likely to be announced.