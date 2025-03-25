Merely carrying copy of Constitution in pockets doesn't help: Goa CM to Cong

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) In a sharp jibe at Congress, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said "merely roaming" with a copy of the Constitution in the pocket does not help, suggesting a mismatch between the opposition party's words and actions while invoking Emergency.

Sawant was speaking in the assembly during the motion of thanks to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai's address.

Referring to statements given by Opposition parties on a "danger to the Constitution", the chief minister said a trend has been set in the country to speak about "Samvidhan ki Raksha." "We cannot forget that the Constitution was amended seven times between 1960 and 1984. You should know who amended it and why... Merely roaming around with the Constitution in one's pocket does not help," he said.

Sawant said those who imposed the Emergency and jailed thousands of people should explain to people why they were not bothered about the Constitution in those days.

He said the BJP government believes in the Constitution and celebrates its "amrit mahotsav". "Our government is committed to good governance".

Sawant said the Congress never believed in cooperative federalism when it was in power at the Centre.

"That is why you all (Congress) never spoke about the double-engine government," he added.