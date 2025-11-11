Merger of civic bodies in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota short-sighted decision: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the Rajasthan government for abolishing municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota created during his tenure, and called it a "short-sighted and politically motivated decision".

"The new corporations were created for the better development and maintenance of the cities. The government has merged two municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota into one," Gehlot said in a post on X.

He said that smaller administrative units can improve administrative control and development.

"The BJP government first abolished nine new districts and now has merged municipal corporations. This is a short-sighted and politically motivated decision," the former chief minister said.

The population in Jaipur has now surpassed 60 lakh and managing it with just one municipal corporation is extremely difficult, he reiterated.

"The situation is more or less the same in Jodhpur and Kota, which are expanding rapidly," he said.

The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were merged on Monday into a single unified body as Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Punam took charge as the administrator after the tenure of boards in both the corporations ended on Sunday.

For now, the divisional commissioner will act as the administrator of the unified corporation and will oversee all administrative and financial decisions until new municipal elections are held.

The former Congress government had divided the single municipal body, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, in two bodies- Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Greater Municipal corporation - in 2019.