Merger of two NCP groups was imminent; Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Aide

Baramati (PTI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was keen on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and it was about to happen soon, a close associate of the deceased leader has claimed.

Kiran Gujar, who had been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday’s fatal plane crash.

“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.

During the recent civic polls, which the two factions contested in alliance, Ajit Pawar had also told select journalists that he intended to merge his party with the NCP (SP) while his uncle Sharad Pawar (85) was in good health.

After contesting the January 15 civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad together, the two factions decided to continue the tie-up for the next month's Zilla Parishad elections too.

Gujar said that Ajit had a roadmap ready for the merger and future course of the united NCP.

Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Sharad Pawar, Gujar said "positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders", and there were indications that the senior Pawar would endorse the move.

"Many positive things were on the cards, but this tragedy struck and took Ajit 'dada' (elder brother, as he was popularly known) away from us. Now, after his death, it has become even more imperative that both factions come together and work for the betterment of Baramati and the state," he said.

Gujar, who has been associated with the Pawar family for over 40 years, remained with Ajit Pawar through his various political phases and was considered his close confidant.

Recalling his early years, Gujar said after Ajit won the election to the Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill in 1981, he was persuaded to enter politics.

"Initially, he was reluctant and wanted to focus on the family and farming. However, after Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) became chief minister in the late 1980s, there was a need for young leadership in Baramati, and dada fulfilled that role," he said.

"The development (of the area) will continue, but a leader like Ajit dada will not emerge again," Gujar added.