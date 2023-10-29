'Meri Maati Mera Desh': Himachal governor flags off volunteers carrying earthen pots

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday flagged off a group of volunteers carrying earthen pots from the Raj Bhawan here to New Delhi as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

The earthen pots have been collected from villages and urban bodies of the state. Besides, some earthen pots with soil from 10 different passes of the state were brought by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), an official statement said.

Addressing volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra and ITBP personnel, the governor said the importance of the motherland and birthplace is greater than heaven.

India is the land of warriors where every area has produced great freedom fighters and army personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation, Shukla said. The governor said that this campaign was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 75 years of India's independence.

He said the Central government started the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to preserve the memories of unsung heroes and bravehearts of villages and towns.

Shukla said that young volunteers have collected soil and plants from the villages and the houses of the martyrs.

Soil being brought in 7,500 earthen pots from across the country will be used in construction of Amrit Vatika in New Delhi, the statement said, adding the saplings will also be planted in the vatika.

Shukla said that it is the duty of every section of the society to respect our brave soldiers. He praised the jawans of ITBP deployed in snowy and border areas and expressed his gratitude towards them for the services being rendered by them.

He asked the volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra visiting New Delhi to ensure their participation in maintaining the pride of Himachal and said that they should feel proud that they come from a state which is land of soldiers, mentioning that country's first 'Paramveer Chakra' was given to Major Somnath, who hailed from this state.