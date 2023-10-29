'Meri Maati Mera Desh' not campaign but Indian culture: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' is not a campaign but the Indian culture with its thrust on the connect with the nation's soil.

Addressing the state-level function 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' organised by the Indian Postal Department at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said only those who love their soil live a meaningful life.

Mishra said it is important under this campaign to collect soil from every village of Rajasthan in an urn and send it to the 'Amrit Vatika' being built in the national capital.

He added the fragrance of Rajasthan's culture and pride will be included in the national heritage with this initiative.

Under the second phase of the campaign, the governor welcomed and congratulated all people associated with the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', which passed through about 45,000 villages at the block and district level, and reached Jaipur.

Mishra said 'Mitti Ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan' is an innovative initiative that fills the minds of people with the feelings of nationalism.

He added that the local administration and the Nehru Yuva Kendra organised programmes under this in almost all the villages of the state to honour the heroes.

The governor called the construction of 11,814 'Shilafalakam' as a memorial and the work of marking the names of martyrs as an unprecedented step.

Mishra said the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign is also a very meaningful step because an important initiative of tree plantation has been taken through it in Rajasthan under Vasudha Vandan.

This will bring meaningful changes in the environmental protection here in the times to come, he added.

The governor promised to honour the country's heroes on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence through the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, which is related to making people experience the pride of culture along with the nation's unity and integrity.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma earlier gave a detailed information about the works related to the construction of 'Shilafalakam' made under the first phase of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign and the works related to plantation done in the 'Amrit Vatikas'. PTI AG AS AS VN VN