'Meri Maati Mera Desh': Soils of India meet at Kartavya Path in festive kaleidoscope of colours

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) From Srinagar to Tirunelveli and Sikkim to Surat, colours and soils of India merged on the Kartavya Path on Monday as people hailing from various parts of the country, dressed in traditional fineries, converged at the majestic boulevard to celebrate 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

Bearing Amrit Kalash with soil collected from houses, institutional grounds, and public places, hundreds of Yatris, drawn from small to large blocks, came together and celebrated the cultural vibrancy of India while showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Preparations are underway at Vijay Chowk and Kartavaya Path for the mega finale of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign on Tuesday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will mark the culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra held under this campaign. It will also signify the culmination of the two-year-long campaign 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

On its eve, the Kartavya Path wore a festive look as people from different states and Union Territories came wearing traditional attire while state-wise cultural performances added to the milieu.

Raja Raman (20), a student hailing from a block in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu wore a 'vesthi' and 'kurta', while Promita Kachari from Udalguri district was dressed in a traditional Assamese costume from her region.

The pots carrying sand were stacked on temporary berths made on the side lawns for the occasion as state representatives awaited their turn to deposit soil from their native places into a huge Amrit Kalash installed in the central area of the venue with the iconic Raisina Hill complex in the backdrop.

Several people waved the Indian flag while many others broke into spontaneous dance moves to traditional beats, celebrating the occasion together with a spirit of bonhomie.

"We are delighted to be a part of this cultural event, and happy to contribute soil from our West Bengal. It feels wonderful to be part of this campaign and be a part of this celebration," said Payel Sarkar, who came from North 24 Parganas district.

Several Amrit Kalash Yatris, NCC cadets, security personnel and other visitors were seen taking selfies with those wearing traditional costumes.

Women from Sikkim, who wore Newari costumes, drew a lot of attention and appreciation, while women from Rajasthan and Haryana dazzled in their traditional fineries.

People also came from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will mark their fourth anniversaries of becoming Union Territories, on Tuesday. The two UTs came into existence on October 31, 2019, after the erstwhile state of Jammy and Kashmir was bifurcated.

Taheen Farooq and a few other men came from Srinagar, carrying a 'Kalash' each kept inside a 'zaan' (traditional wicker basket of Kashmir region) painted in a tricolour theme.

"This is our traditional basket, we call it 'zaan' and it is used for carrying fruits or saffron generally," Farooq told PTI.

Reflecting the diversity of India, the pots ('kalash') were of different designs, but the soil they carried all merged into one.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey also attended the celebrations on Monday.

Bhatt and Thakur poured soil from a 'Kalash' into the huge Amrit Kalash separately.

Choubey attended the cultural performances themed on Bihar's traditions which also showcased the Chhath Puja, which is approaching.

"To celebrate 75 years of Independence, and during the 'Amrit Mahotsav' time, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an 'Amrit Vatika' at Kartavya Path from the soil collected from lakhs of villages across the country on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary tomorrow," he told reporters.

Officials earlier said that this 'Amrit Vatika' will span about 12,000 sq m, and will be completed in four to six months.

Thakur said that in the last two years, the country celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and crores of people participated in the lakhs of programmes organised under it.

A sea of people assembled today at Kartavya Path to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and salute the country's soil and the martyrs, he said, adding, that the youth of the country is strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

On October 31, there will be a public programme, open for all, from 12 noon to 2 pm with vibrant cultural performances. At 4 pm, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the Amrit Kalash Yatris and the nation, remembering the brave hearts who laid down their lives for India to breathe free and to prosper, the Culture Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering during the final event of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'.

Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7,000 blocks of 766 districts will be present during the event, the ministry said.

This event will also witness the launch of an autonomous body -- Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) -- which will help set the focus of the government on youth-led development and make the youth "active drivers" of development. PTI KND RHL