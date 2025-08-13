Merit must guide every recommendation: Guv to Arunachal public service commission

Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Emphasising the importance of merit in selecting candidates for government jobs, Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to ensure that every recommendation is made solely based on capability and fairness.

"By selecting candidates purely on merit, APPSC is shaping the state’s future leadership and strengthening the machinery of governance," a Raj Bhavan communiqué quoted him as saying.

Congratulating APPSC chairman Pradip Lingfa and the commission members for the successful conduct of the state public service examination and the completion of the recommendation process, Parnaik commended their dedication and efficiency in ensuring a fair and smooth examination process.

He further advised the commission to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency so that public trust remains strong.

The governor stressed that the commission’s functioning must not only be fair and impartial but also perceived as such by people.

Lingfa, accompanied by members Col Koj Tari (Retd), Rosy Taba, and Jalash Pertin, called on Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here to submit the commission’s annual report for 2024-25.

APPSC secretary Parul Gaur Mittal briefed the governor on potential administrative and procedural improvements to further enhance the commission's operations.