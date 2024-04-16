MES worker electrocuted inside army camp in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man working in the Military Engineer Services (MES) was electrocuted inside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

The death of Amrit Singh (32), a resident of Raipur-Kamila, inside the camp at Nowshera sector sparked protests by the relatives who blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway for over four hours demanding an inquiry and adequate compensation to the deceased, the officials said.

The protesters dispersed only after Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat visited them and assured that all required steps would be taken to support the family as per the ambit of law.

The officials said that Singh got electrocuted inside the camp around afternoon and later his body was handed over to his family for the last rites after completion of legal formalities.

Advertisment

The protesters claimed that the deceased was working on the electricity transmission line when the electricity was restored without any signal, resulting in his on-the-spot death.

"We want proper investigation into the matter to ascertain the negligence that led to his death," said one of his relatives, adding the deceased was the lone bread earner of his family and was survived by his wife, two minor children and parents.

The protesters demanded adequate compensation to the family of the deceased. PTI COR TAS AS AS