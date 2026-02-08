Message of peace and compassion guides entire humanity: Fadnavis at Jain event

Nashik, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the message of non-violence and compassion given by Jain tirthankars guides entire humanity.

Addressing an event in Chandwad tehsil in Nashik district, the chief minister said the Jain community's message of compassion for animals and environmental conservation is crucial, when the world has been struggling with environmental problems.

Fadnavis visited the Namokar Tirth in Malsane village to attend the Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav and the International Panchakalyanak Pratishtha from February 6 to 25.

"The Panchkalyanak festival on this land is blessed by the presence of Lord Shri Ram. It is a symbol of celebrating the nation's ancient spiritual tradition, peace, compassion and penance.

"The message of non-violence, peace and compassion given by the tirthankars is a guide not only for the Jain community but also for the entire humanity. The Namokar Bhoomi, which conveys the message of human values and humanity, will be an inspiration to society," Fadnavis said.

In Jainism, a tirthankar is a saviour and supreme preacher of the dharma (righteous path).

Fadnavis hailed the Jain community's contribution to social causes.

"The state government has provided help for the development of this pilgrimage centre, and basic infrastructural works have been done," the chief minister added.

He inspected the Namokar pilgrimage site and interacted with Acharya Muni and the office-bearers of the organising committee. PTI COR NSK