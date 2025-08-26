Message to woman on social media site leads to fatal attack on man in Palghar; 7 arrested

Palghar, Aug 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after being assaulted by a woman's boyfriend and his associates allegedly for sending a message to her on a popular social networking platform in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, according to police.

The incident, whose video is being widely shared on social media, sparked outrage and tension in the Nalasopara (East) area, where additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Pratik Waghe, a resident of Moregaon. The fatal attack took place on Sunday night at around 11.30 near Moregaon Lake, when the woman's boyfriend, identified as Bhushan Patil, along with his friends, allegedly confronted and assaulted Waghe, police said.

An official from the Tulinj police station said, "Initial investigation revealed that a dispute arose over a message sent by the victim to a young woman on Instagram. In retaliation, the woman's boyfriend and his friends allegedly attacked the victim." The attack was not spontaneous and appeared to be pre-planned, with the accused even recording a video of the violent incident as it unfolded on a road, he said.

"The video showed the group mercilessly beating up the victim, leaving him seriously injured. Waghe was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Monday morning," the official stated.

Police have arrested seven individuals, including the woman's boyfriend, Patil, in connection with the murder, he informed.

"The accused persons were booked on murder and criminal conspiracy charges. They are currently in police custody, and further interrogation was underway to determine the exact sequence of events and involvement of each person," said the official.

"There is tension in the area following the incident. We are appealing to citizens to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed. Strict legal action will be taken against all those found guilty," he assured. PTI COR RSY