Messi event chaos: Inquiry panel members inspect Salt Lake stadium

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) A day after spectators went on a rampage during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake stadium here, members of an inquiry committee visited the venue on Sunday and took stock of the damage, officials said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, one of the members of the panel, told reporters the committee was hopeful about submitting the report after 15 days.

The three-member team examined broken plastic chairs, twisted metal barricades and littered galleries during their on-ground inspection of the stadium, one of India's largest football arenas, they said.

Led by Calcutta High Court retired judge Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, the committee members started their inspection from the point where Messi had entered the stadium, and tried to trace his movement, the officials said.

"We are hopeful about submitting the report after 15 days. The incident took place yesterday, and we are here the next day to take stock of the situation. Give us some time," he said.

Pant said videography of different parts of the venue was conducted during the day and will be done as per the requirements of the investigation later on.

Justice (Retd) Ray said, "Today we came and did the inspection. We cannot share any details with media immediately." The panel, also comprising Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, inspected entry corridors, security arrangements during the December 13 event and adjoining galleries, they said.

Cleaning and restoration work were halted to allow the panel to assess the scale of damage and reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the chaos, one of the officials said.

Scattered footwear, torn banners, broken railings and damaged fibreglass seats were visible across several blocks of the stadium gallery, while police personnel guarded sections of the venue as the panel examined security arrangements and crowd flow patterns, another official said.

Officials accompanying the committee members carried out videography and photography throughout the inspection to gather evidence on the extent of vandalism for the investigation, he said.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium on Saturday after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated, as they failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide, paying hefty sums for tickets.

An FIR has been registered, and the police have arrested the main organiser on charges of mismanagement and public disorder.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday apologised to Messi and football fans and announced the formation of the high-level committee to ensure accountability.