Messi event chaos: SIT visits residence of arrested chief organiser

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Members of the SIT, which has been probing into the chaos during the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium here last week, visited the residence of the arrested chief organiser of the event on Friday as part of their investigation, police said.

Three men were also arrested from the city and its neighbouring areas on Friday in connection with the rampage in the stadium, a senior officer said.

The SIT members examined various documents and other articles at the residence of Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser of the Messi event on December 13, in Hooghly district's Rishra, a senior officer said.

The special investigation team comprises Director (Security) Peeyush Pandey, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim, ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar and Barrackpore Police Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma.

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium last week after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide, paying hefty sums for tickets.

Dutta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for alleged mismanagement of the event from Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

Six others had been arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

Another police officer said all the arrested have admitted their involvement in vandalism, which they claimed stemmed from the frustration of not seeing Messi properly. PTI SUS BDC