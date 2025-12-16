National

Messi event fiasco: Aroop Biswas's resignation accepted; CM to hold charge

Lionel Messi Aroop Biswas

Lionel Messi with West Bengal's sports minister Aroop Biswas, at Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted Aroop Biswas's resignation as the sports minister in the wake of the controversy over the mismanagement of football icon Lionel Messi's event recently, a senior leader of the ruling TMC said.

Biswas, who had written to the chief minister seeking to be relieved of his responsibilities as sports minister, will continue as a cabinet minister, retaining charge of the power department.

The chief minister has decided to keep the Sports and Youth Welfare Department under her own charge for the time being, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

