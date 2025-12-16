Messi event fiasco: No comment by Guv on whether sports minister should resign from all posts

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday refrained from commenting on whether TMC leader Aroop Biswas should resign from all his ministerial posts to ensure an impartial inquiry into the Messi event fiasco, and said he is waiting for “the files” to reach him.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the resignation of Biswas as the sports and youth affairs minister, while he continues to remain in the cabinet as the power and housing minister.
Asked whether Biswas should resign from all ministerial posts to ensure an impartial probe, Bose told reporters in Delhi: "I am waiting for the files to reach me. Then only I can comment on this." Biswas was in the eye of the storm since the Salt Lake stadium fiasco for his proximity to Messi and his entourage on the pitch, allegedly blocking the view of spectators from galleries, who paid hefty prices for tickets to attend the high-profile event.
Angry spectators, upset over alleged mismanagement, resorted to vandalism inside the stadium after the Argentine star prematurely exited the field on December 13, causing damage to property estimated by officials at around Rs 2 crore.
Banerjee constituted an SIT to probe the fiasco, following a recommendation of the judicial panel she had formed earlier.
On another query on Fire Minister Sujit Bose, whose name has also surfaced in connection with the matter, the Governor said, "His name has also been suggested by the high-ranking public to me. That also has been conveyed to the government." Responding to questions on the release of the draft electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the upcoming verification phase, Bose described the process as unavoidable and essential for the integrity of elections.
"It is a right of the common man to see that universal franchise is not misused under any circumstance. The SIR is a process that is meant to ensure that this nation is capable of holding free and fair elections," he said.
The Governor declined to comment on the legal issues of the SIR, saying that the matter is in the Supreme Court.
Addressing allegations of partisanship against the Election Commission, particularly in the context of West Bengal, Bose said India's democratic framework was strong enough to address such concerns.
"We have a robust, mature democracy which can take care of all these grievances," he said, expressing confidence that constitutional checks and balances would resolve issues that arise in the democratic process. PTI SCH NN
Messi event fiasco: No comment by Guv on whether sports minister should resign from all posts
