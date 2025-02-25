Met Department forecasts 2 - 4 degrees C rise in maximum temperatures in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 25 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that maximum temperatures are likely to hover above 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal over the next two days and up to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter for another three days in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are likely to experience a rise in maximum temperatures , said the Met Department in a press release, forecasting weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On these two days, it forecasts the likelihood of maximum temperatures rising up to 3 degrees Celsius over Rayalaseema and similar conditions across NCAP, SCAP and Rayalaseema from February 27 to March 1.

According to the Met Department, lower tropospheric easterly and south easterly winds are prevailing over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

