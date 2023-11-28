Met Department forecasts heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next 3 days

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

Advertisment

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of the Rayalaseema region on Tuesday, a Met Department official said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Thursday in the south coastal region of the state.

Advertisment

According to a Met Department release, a low pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait moved westward and lay over the the south Andaman sea at around 8:30 am on Tuesday.

"It is likely to move west and northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30," it said.

The depression is subsequently expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in 48 hours.

The department also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region from December 4 to 6.

Farmers were asked to immediately harvest their crops in the light of the developments in the bay. PTI STH SS