Met Dept forecasts foggy mornings in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for 3 days from Dec 28

Amaravati, Dec 27 (PTI) Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness foggy conditions over the next three days from December 28 during the morning hours, said a Meteorological Department official on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Amaravati Meteorological Department forecasts fog in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

"Fog is likely to last for about two and half to three hours from around 5 am to 8 am and some more time beyond in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next three days," the department head Stella Kiran told PTI.

According to the Meteorological department, lower tropospheric north easterly and easterly winds are prevailing over the southern state and Yanam.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, due to foggy conditions on Wednesday morning, five vehicles rammed into each other at Kommadhi Centre near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam, but no deaths or injury occurred, said a police official.

Three cars, one private bus and a tanker were involved in the minor mishap.

Visakhapatnam DCP, K Srinivas Rao, said the police will take initiatives at some junctions to avoid such incidents. PTI STH KH