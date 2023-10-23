MeT dept forecasts rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The meteorological department here has forecast moderate rain at isolated places in the low and mid-hills and rain as well as snowfall in the high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday (October 29) as a western disturbance lies over the state.

The state has received 27.5 mm rain so far during the ongoing monsoon season against the normal rainfall of 22.3 mm, an excess of 24 per cent.

The weather remained dry in the last 24 hours and there was no noticeable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. With a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Keylong was the coldest place in the state at night while Una, with a high of 32 degrees Celsius, was the hottest during the day.