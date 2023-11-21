Met dept predicts heavy rains for parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, and thunderstorms till November 23.

The department predicted heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Tuesday, said an official.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for three days from Tuesday, the official said in a release.

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough in the easterly direction at mean sea level is now running over the Comorin area off the Andhra Pradesh coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Further, it was noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and vicinity and another similar development over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast had merged with the trough.

Meanwhile, several parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed cloudy conditions on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy postponed the World Fisheries Day programme and a public meeting in Tirupati district due to heavy rains.