Met dept predicts heavy rains in parts of Himachal on July 17-18

Shimla: Parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to receive intermittent rain as the Met office here issued a 'yellow alert' on Monday, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the state later in the week.

The meteorological department in Shimla has forecasted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 21.

Intermittent rains have lashed some parts of the state since Sunday evening, with highest rain recorded in Sundernagar at 36.8 mm, followed by Mandi at 16.6 mm, Pandoh at 12 mm, Poanta Sahib at 8.2 mm, Karsog at 8.1 mm, Gohar at 7 mm, Baggi at 5.7 mm, Slapper at 4.5 mm, Solan at 4.4 mm and Kufri at 4 mm.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 27, so far, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 177 crores and 25 persons have died in rain related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.