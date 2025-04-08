MeT dept predicts light rain after two more days of intense heat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) The spell of severe heat in Rajasthan is set to continue for two to three days, after which light rains are likely to bring some relief, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The maximum temperatures in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Chittorgarh and Kota districts were recorded between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius in the last couple of days.

In most of the remaining parts of the state, the maximum temperatures hovered around 42 to 44 degrees, which were 3 to 8 degrees above normal.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Barmer at 45.6 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the intense 'heatwave' and hot nights in the state is likely to continue for the next 48 hours.

It said there may be a drop of 2 to 3 degrees in temperature from April 10-11 when a new western disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms and light rain in the western and northern parts of the state.