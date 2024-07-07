Met dept predicts thunderstorms for parts of Andhra for five days

Amaravati, Jul 7 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from July 7 to 11.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"The cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast persists and is now seen at 5.8 km above mean sea level," said the Met Department in a press release.

Specifically on Sunday, the department forecast the possibility of heavy rain in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

Strong winds up to the speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been predicted in the rain-affected places for two days from Sunday. PTI STH KH