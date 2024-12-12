Met forecasts gradual fall in minimum temp by 2-3 degree Celsius

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The Met office on Thursday forecast a gradual fall in minimum temperature in West Bengal by two to three degree Celsius over the next two days as Darjeeling was the coldest in the state at 3.8 degree Celsius.

Dense fog is likely in isolated areas in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till December 13, it said.

Gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over West Bengal is likely in the next two days and no significant change thereafter, the Met said.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the state during the next five days, it said.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest in the state at 3.8 degree Celsius, recorded at 5.30 am on Thursday.

Kolkata recorded a fall in minimum temperature on Thursday at 13.8 degree Celsius, over two notches below normal, compared to the near average 16.2 degree Celsius a day before, the Met said.

In the plains of the state, Purulia was the coldest at 8.2 degree Celsius, followed by Sriniketan at 9.2 degree Celsius, it said.

Kalimpong, another hill tourist town in north Bengal, recorded a lowest temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius, the weather office data said. PTI AMR RG