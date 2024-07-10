Met forecasts heavy downpour in north Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) The Met office on Wednesday forecast torrential rains in north Bengal till July 13, increasing the possibility of a flood-like situation in some places of the region suffering from heavy downpour over the last several days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the administration to keep a close watch on the situation and provide necessary assistance to people affected by landslides in the hills and waterlogging in low-lying areas in the plains of north Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely in north Bengal till July 13 owing to an active monsoon and an east-west trough from northeast Uttar Pradesh to northeast Assam across Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the Met office said.

Rainfall occurred in most places over north Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Met said, adding that Kumargram recorded 110 mm rain and Barobisha 90 mm, both in Alipurduar district, during the period.

The Met forecast heavy to very heavy rain till July 13 in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

It said that the intensity of rain in the region is likely to decrease slightly thereafter.

Stating that there is apprehension of floods in north Bengal owing to unabated torrential rains in the region, Banerjee on Monday asked the administration to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

Landslides in the hills damaging roads, including National Highway 10 connecting north Bengal with Sikkim, and waterlogging at various places in the plains of north Bengal have occurred owing to the unabated rainfall in the region.

Waterlogging has been reported in some areas of Jalpaiguri town, Kranti and Mal in Jalpaiguri district, Mathabhanga and Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district. PTI AMR RG