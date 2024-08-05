Met forecasts heavy downpour in sub-Himalayan districts of Bengal

Kolkata: The Met office on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till August 9.

Many places in the south Bengal districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next five days, it said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 9 with the intensity decreasing a little from August 7, the Met said.

Jalpaiguri received the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 61 mm, it said.

The other places in the state which received a good amount of rainfall during the period are Salt Lake (41 mm), Bardhaman (39 mm) and Darjeeling (14 mm), the Met data said.