MeT forecasts heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday, warns of landslides, flash floods

Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains. It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 3.

The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday. As many as 468 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers are damaged and water supply has been affected in 204 places.

In the past 24 hours ending at 6 pm on Friday, light to heavy rain lashed parts of the state with Bhoranj receiving the highest rainfall at 127 mm, followed by Kataula 118 mm, Dharamshala 87 mm, Mandi 63 mm, Rampur 49 mm, Kangra 47 mm, Naina Devi and Sundernagar 42 mm each, and Kangra recording 36 mm of rainfall.

So far, 184 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.

Thirty-three people are missing as per the state emergency response centre.

The inordinate rain this season has cost the state Rs 5,536 crore, according to the administration. PTI BPL RPA