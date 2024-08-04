Met forecasts heavy rain in north Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) The Met office has forecast heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till August 8, while some places in south Bengal are likely to receive significant downpour on August 6 and 7.

On Sunday, south Bengal saw a break from the heavy rainfall it had received until Saturday morning, Met officials said.

In contrast, the sub-Himalayan districts—Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar—are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 8, they said.

In south Bengal, the districts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, and Murshidabad are likely to experience heavy rain or thundershowers at isolated locations on August 6 and 7, weather officials said.

On Sunday, Bardhaman recorded 38 mm of rain, Uluberia 16 mm, Sriniketan 14 mm and Darjeeling 12 mm. Kolkata, which had been affected by waterlogging due to heavy rain on Saturday night, remained dry on Sunday. PTI AMR MNB