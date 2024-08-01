Heavy rain hits South Bengal, causes traffic and school disruptions

Kolkata: The Met office forecast heavy downpour in south Bengal districts till Friday as Kolkata and adjoining areas experienced this monsoon's first continuous rain since July 31 afternoon.

Office-goers and schoolchildren faced a hard time reaching their destination on Thursday as rains caused traffic snarls at some places in the city and its suburbs.

Light to moderate rain with heavy downpour at one or two places are likely to occur in all south Bengal districts till Friday, the Met Office said in its forecast on Thursday.

It said that very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Paschim Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman districts till Friday.