Met forecasts heavy rain in sub-Himalayan Bengal districts till Friday

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) The Meteorological department on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till Friday morning owing to a low-pressure area.

Advertisment

The weather office also forecast heavy rain in some districts of south Bengal owing to the system.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts till Friday morning owing to a low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal, the Met office said.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which suffered landslides at several places, received 63 mm and 50 mm rainfall respectively in 24 hours till Thursday morning, it said.

Advertisment

The region shares a border with Sikkim where a flash flood on Wednesday left 14 people dead, scores injured and 102 people, including 22 army personnel, missing.

Army and NDRF search teams continued to work their way through the slush in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for a second day in search of people who were swept away by the flash flood.

Kolkata received 16 mm rain, while Medinipur town witnessed 33 mm in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the Met office added. PTI AMR BDC