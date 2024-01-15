Met forecasts rain in most districts of West Bengal from Wednesday

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The Meteorological Department forecast rain in most districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, from Wednesday.

Cold wave conditions gripped the western district of Purulia, which recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, six degrees below normal, the Met data said.

Purulia was the coldest in the state's plains, and Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius this morning, the Met data said.

Darjeeling was the coldest across West Bengal at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather office forecast light rain in south Bengal districts from Wednesday to Friday, while most districts in the northern part of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rain during the period.

Traffic movement in several parts of south Bengal was affected in the morning hours of Monday owing to moderate to dense fog.

The Met forecast moderate to dense fog on Tuesday morning, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 21 degrees and 14 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI AMR BDC