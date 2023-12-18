Met forecasts shallow for, partly cloudy skies forecast for December 19

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature was recorded a notch below the season's average at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with the possibility of mist or shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 22 and six degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, the humidity levels oscillated between 44 per cent and 100 per cent.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 330.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SLB SZM