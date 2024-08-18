Met forecasts very heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal till Aug 20

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till August 20, driven by a low-pressure area and an active monsoon.

This weather system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move in a west-northwestward direction. Over the next three to four days, it is likely to travel from southern Bangladesh across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The forecast indicated that Gangetic West Bengal will continue to experience very heavy rain until August 20, followed by heavy rain on August 21. Additionally, sub-Himalayan West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy rainfall till August 21 due to the influence of the weather system, the Met said. PTI AMR MNB