Met issues orange warning for heavy rains in 2 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, June 17 (PTI) The local meteorological department here has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rain at isolated places of Mandi and Shimla districts on Saturday while a 'yellow' warning has been issued for Bilapsur, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

It issued another 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms in the majority of the 12 districts barring tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti from Wednesday to Saturday. The alert has also been issued for heavy rain in Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Friday, Met said.

Light to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state in the past 24 hours since Monday evening with Raipur Maidan in Bilapsur district being the wettest recording a rainfall of 130 mm followed by 90 mm in Mehre, 62 mm in Baldwara, 58.2 mm in Sundernagar, 57.6 mm in Una, 55 mm in Olinda and 52 mm in Kasauli.

Shimla received 45.7 mm of rain, followed by 45.4 mm in Brahmani, 41.1 mm in Bilapsur, 40.8 mm in Bhuntar, 37.5 mm in Neri, 30.5 mm in Seobagh, and 30 mm in Shilaroo.

Manali logged 28 mm of rainfall, followed by 27.2 mm in Berthin, 23.5 mm in Hamirpur, 25 mm in Sarahan, 24.5 mm in Mandi, 23 mm in Kufri and 21 mm in Jubbarhatti, the weather office said.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Sundernagar, Baijnath, Kangra, Shimla and its adjoining areas of Jubbarhatti and Kufri.

The Met said Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 32.8 degree Celsius. PTI BPL OZ OZ