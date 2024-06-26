MeT issues orange warning of heavy rainfall on June 29-30 in Himachal

Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) The meteorological office on Wednesday issued an orange warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) in several isolated places.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh during the next 3- 4 days, the Met said.

An orange warning has been issued in Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on June 29 and 30, the MeT office said.

It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms with lighting and Gusty wind (40-50 kmph) at isolated places in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Una and Kullu districts from June 28 to 30.

The MeT cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and water logging in low-lying areas.

The residents of Jayawala village in Solan Districts are on tenterhooks as a landslide caused by rains has endangered their houses and agricultural land.

The houses in the danger zone have been identified and directions have been issued to move people living near the rivers and in endangered houses, said Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma who held several meetings with various departments regarding monsoon preparedness.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains lashed some parts of the state, Kotlhai received 17.1 mm of rain, followed by Narkanda 13.5 mm, Jatton Barrage 10.8 mm, Nadaun 7 mm, Sarahan and Sundernagar 6 mm each, Mandi 5 mm, Rohru 4 mm, Shillaro 3 mm and Kangra 2 mm.

Una was hottest during the day, recording a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night with a low of 8 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL HIG HIG