Met issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, gusty winds in mid hills of Himachal

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) A 'yellow' warning has been issued for May 19 and 20 for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over the mid hills of Himachal Pradesh, the weather office said. Rains lashed parts of the state during the past 24 hours, with the local meteorological station predicting a wet spell in the higher and mid hills till May 20.

Nichar was wettest in the state with 19 mm of rainfall, followed by 5.2 mm in Bijahi, 4.6 mm in Sangla, 4.2 mm in Kalpa, 3 mm each in Bharmour and Reckong Peo, it said.

Gusty winds at a speed of 87, 44, 39 and 37 kilometre per hour blew across parts of Bilaspur, Bajaura, Seobagh and Hamirpur respectively, the meteorological centre said.

Light rainfall is likely at isolated places over higher hills from Wednesday to Friday and at isolated places over mid hills on May 17 and 18, it said.

Meanwhile, light rain is likely at higher hills and at few other places on May 19 and 20, it added.

It also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometre per hour at isolated places over mid hills on May 19 and 20.

The maximum temperatures rose by a few notches, with Una being the hottest in the state recording a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 38.5 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 38.1 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 37.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaulakuan, 36.8 degrees Celsius in Kangra and 36.4 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar.

Heat wave conditions at some places are likely in plains and lower hills of the state, Met said, adding that a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over some parts of the states during the next five days.