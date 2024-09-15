Met issues 'yellow' alert in Himachal Pradesh, predicts rain till September 21

Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) The local meteorological department issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in six districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Wednesday.

It also predicted a wet spell in the state till September 21. Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state and Kasauli logged the highest rainfall of 53 mm since Saturday evening, the Met office said.

During this period, Dharampur recorded 26 mm of rain, followed by 20 mm in Renuka, 10 mm in Karsog, 7.9 mm in Nahan, 7.7 mm in Kalpa, 6 mm in Sarahan and 5.6 mm each in Dharamshala and Kangra, it said.

Over 40 roads were closed in the state and 53 power supply schemes were disrupted on Saturday evening as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 till September 15 stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 562.9 mm rainfall against an average of 689.6 mm.

According to the officials, 169 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from the onset of monsoon in the state from June 27 till Saturday, while 30 are still missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,327 crore, they said. PTI BPL OZ OZ