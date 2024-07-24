Met issues 'yellow' alert of heavy rain till July 28 in Himachal

Shimla, July 23 (PTI) A 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days till July 28 was issued by the weather office here on Wednesday.

It also cautioned about damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses in the state due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Intermittent rain continued to lash parts of the state, with Baijnath recording 85 mm of rainfall since Tuesday evening, followed by Palampur (25.2 mm), Jogindernagar (18 mm), Dharamshala (10.4 mm), Poanta Sahib (7.6 mm), Sainj and Kahu (7.5 mm each), Kasauli (7.4 mm) and Shimla (5.6 mm), according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

So far, 47 persons have died in rain related incidents in the state, which has suffered losses of approximately Rs 364 crore in the ongoing monsoon season since June 27, the emergency operation centre said.