Met office issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and the local Met office here issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the state for the next four days.

The meteorological department in Shimla has forecast a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 23.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

Olinda received 94.6 mm of rain since Tuesday evening followed by Naina Devi (44.8), Baijnath (32 mm) Dharamshala (14.4 mm), Nahan (10 mm), Mandi (8.6 mm) and Kandaghat (5.6 mm).

Since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till July 16, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 186 crores and 31 persons have died in rain related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.